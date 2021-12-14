Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough sponsors Salvation Army Angel Tree

Georgia Power issued the following press release about a holiday charitable work taken on by the employees at Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough (also known as Plant McDonough-Atkinson):

Employees from Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough are making a difference for Cobb County children this holiday season. Employees sponsored several “Angels” from the 2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree in Cobb County. Gifts were delivered to children, elderly and the disabled of the Salvation Army on Wednesday, December 9, 2021. Special thanks to Plant McDonough Lead Team (Plant Manager, Eric Johnson; O & M Manager, Doug Arnette and Engineering & Compliance Manager LaTisha Crumbly) and Plant McDonough employees for “adopting a person in need.”

About Plant McDonough-Atkinson

Plant McDonough (also called Plant MdDonough-Atkinson), is a natural gas-powered facility located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River bordered by South Cobb Drive, Maner Road, and Plant Atkinson Road, near Smyrna.

According to the facility’s page on the Georgia Power website:

Plant McDonough-Atkinson represents a major commitment by Georgia Power to ensure an adequate supply of electricity is available to meet the electricity needs in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Plant McDonough-Atkinson is named for the late John J. “Jack” McDonough – who was Georgia Power’s president from 1957 to 1963 and for Henry M. Atkinson, one of the founders of Georgia Railway and Electric Company. Georgia Power retired its coal-fired units at Plant McDonough-Atkinson in 2011 and added three natural gas combined cycle units. These units, located on the 358-acre plant site about six miles northwest of Atlanta on the Chattahoochee River, began commercially operation in 2012. The three natural gas units are capable of producing 2,520 megawatts of electricity and, on average, can supply enough energy to power approximately 1.7 million homes.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power got its start in 1902 as an electric street railroad company named the Georgia Railroad & Electric Company. At the time of its formation electricity was primarily used for street lighting and trolley cars.

Henry Atkinson and Jack Spalding consolidated several existing hydroelectric companies with Georgia Railroad & Electric in October 1911, with Atkinson as president.

After acquiring several power companies in other parts of Georgia, the company reorganized as the Georgia Power Company in 1928.

Georgia Power is now part of the Southern Company.