Cobb weather December 14: Sunny, high near 65

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 65.

There are hazardous weather outlooks for the upcoming week, though. The National Weather Service issued the following outlook for north and central Georgia:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Patchy dense fog will be possible across portions of north and central Georgia early this morning. This afternoon elevated fire weather conditions will exists across the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday... Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night 30 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.