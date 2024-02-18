Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, February 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with a high near 51 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to high fire danger conditions that are expected this afternoon into the evening for parts of North and West Georgia due to low relative humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 18, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 75 in 1951 28 in 1979 Min Temperature M 40 63 in 1891 8 in 1900 Avg Temperature M 49.2 69.0 in 1891 18.5 in 1900 Precipitation M 0.17 2.41 in 2020 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 4.0 in 1979 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 2 in 1979 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 16 46 in 1958 0 in 1891 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1891 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.1 57.0 66.8 in 1990 33.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 43.4 37.8 51.1 in 1927 20.9 in 1895 Avg Temperature 52.7 47.4 58.6 in 1927 27.4 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.49 2.88 9.11 in 1990 0.26 in 1947 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 205 317 673 in 1895 113 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.6 55.1 63.2 in 1950 42.0 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 38.0 36.4 45.4 in 1950 21.7 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.3 45.8 54.3 in 1950 32.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.92 7.47 18.31 in 1936 2.34 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.7 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1636 1934 3256 in 1977 1303 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 12 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-17

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-17

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-17

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”