South Cobb Redevelopment Authority to hold town hall tomorrow evening

The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority will hold a town hall tomorrow evening, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6:00 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter’s Grand Ballroom at 135 Riverside Parkway Austell, GA 30168.

According to the announcement posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page:

There will be a presentation by Dominium/Searles of Affordable Housing Development, located on SCRA Property at 7001 Factory Shoals Road.

About the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority

The SCRA website describes the authority as follows:

The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority was established under authority of the State of Georgia to revitalize and redevelop the established area. The SCRA has authority to issue bonds and assist in financing infrastructure improvements that will foster economic growth and vitality in South Cobb. Additionally, the SCRA owns over 50 acres of land near I-20 and Six Flags. The SCRA is currently marketing this property for redevelopment opportunities. The SCRA Board consists of seven members. Four members are appointed by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to serve four-year terms. The remaining three members are appointed by representatives of the Cobb County Delegation to the Georgia General Assembly whose districts are entirely or in-part located in the SCRA’s physical jurisdiction, and will serve four-year terms.