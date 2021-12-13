How to do Business with Cobb County, a virtual Lunch-N-Learn

Are you the owner or manager of a business that wants to sell goods or services to the Cobb County Government? The county has been conducting a series of online events to show you how.

The Cobb County Purchasing Department and the Cobb County Police Department are conducting a virtual Lunch-N-Learn on December 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. with a focus on doing business with the police department.

The following information was posted to the Cobb County website describing how to gain access to the event:

Cobb County Purchasing Department and Police Department will be hosting a “How to Do Business with Cobb County Government” webinar. This month’s free informational webinar info session will highlight the Cobb County Police Department. Event number: 2316 121 1629

Event password: COBB Audio conference information +1-415-655-0003 U.S. Toll

Global call-in numbers Join from a video system or application 23161211629@cobbcounty.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. Please note: this is a virtual event and not being held at a physical location.Attend the Event Via WebEx Meeting ID: 2316 121 1629

About the Cobb County Purchasing Department

Cobb Purchasing describes itself on the Cobb website as follows:

The Purchasing Department procures materials, supplies, equipment, and services for all County departments.

One of our primary goals is to maintain maximum dollar savings while ensuring required levels of quality. The Purchasing Department strives to treat vendors and contractors equitably and fairly by promoting competitive marketing through solicitation of quotations, bids, and proposals. Purchasing strives to bring the greatest value to Cobb County with integrity and honesty. This division provides assistance to the County Manager and the Board of Commissioners in securing procurements and future planning for Cobb County.