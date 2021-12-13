Marietta business license renewal open

The City of Marietta posted the following notice on their website reminding business owners that it’s time to renew licenses before the December 31 deadline:
Current City of Marietta business licenses are available for renewal. All business licenses expire December 31st of the year issued. No penalty and interest is applied, if submitted on or prior to the following applicable business license renewal due dates:
Banks/Insurance License – March 01, 2022
General License – March 31, 2022
For your convenience, an online renewal option is now available. Non-privilege business licenses can be renewed online via our no fee e-Check option. Avoid the lines of in-person filing and take advantage of our contactless service. To make payments online visit us at http://www.mariettaga.gov/312/Business-License-Division.
For questions or assistance visit our website http://www.mariettaga.gov/312/Business-License-Division, email us BusinessLicense@Mariettaga.gov, or give us a call 770-794-5520.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
