Businesses within Mableton city limits should apply for and renew licenses with the city, not with Cobb County

As the City of Mableton takes on services that were previously provided by Cobb County, one of the city’s new roles is business license applications and renewals.

For 2024, if you have a business within the city limits of Mableton, you will apply for or renew your license in Mableton, not Cobb County. However, if you have already renewed with the county for 2024, you don’t have to do anything. Your license will be good through the year.

The county posted the following notice:

Attention Business Owners: Effective December 13, 2023 all new and existing businesses located within Mableton city limits are to report to the City of Mableton to request or renew their business license. Advertisement All regulated licenses will still be processed at the main business license office located at 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 400, Marietta, GA 30064. Occupation Tax Certificates renewed with Cobb County before December 13, 2023 for the 2024 Occupation Tax year will remain valid until December 31, 2024.

The Courier spoke with Mableton’s interim City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby this afternoon.

She said that notices will go out to businesses within Mableton’s City Limits soon. As the system is being set up there will be no late fees or penalties for late renewal.

The software to process applications and renewals should be ready soon.

Mableton businesses with questions should contact Emilia Walker-Ashby at 770-692-2034 or Pat’rena Smith at 678-327-9496.



Interested parties may visit www.mableton.org/city-of-mableton for more information