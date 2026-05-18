Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 8 to May 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6875
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT-TOWN CENTER
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE D KENNESAW, GA 30144-6800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21433
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
VARSITY THE – TOWN CENTER
- 2790 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5354
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SMYRNA SCHOOL
- 2144 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000472
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004467
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW
- 3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004497
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004595
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
SHIBUYA RAMEN
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006249
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
MICAH-ANGELOS PIZZA
- 380 SESSIONS ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006364
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
GIANNI & MACS RISTORANTE PIAZZA NOSTRA
- 85 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006731
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
POWDER SPRINGS BISTRO
- 4456 MARIETTA ST STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007066
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
!!JIMMY JOHNS#1606
- 801 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7234
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007585
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381
- 741 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19875
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21401
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
NCG CINEMAS MARIETTA
- 1050 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000564
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
CALVARY CHILDREN’S HOME
- 1430 LOST MOUNTAIN RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1069
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4858
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002237
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
FLAVA KING
- 901 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001814
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
CASITA MEXICAN KITCHEN
- 682 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003263
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003863
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
DUNKIN’ PC #359775
- 1075 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3901
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004434
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
GOOD2GO KITCHEN
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004506
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004839
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – BASE
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005459
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
EINSTEIN’S BROS BAGELS
- 1155 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 204 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006232
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
SPARK BY HILTON ATLANTA- TOWN CENTER KENNESAW- FOOD
- 871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006359
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
1885 GRILL KENNESAW
- 2840 S MAIN ST KENNESAW, GA 30144-2749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006495
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
WNB FACTORY
- 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006508
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
FISH FILLET DELIGHT & WINGS
- 3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007317
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER
- 1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007389
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
!!FLAVA KING-BASE
- 901 MILFORD CHURCH RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007539
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
!!FLAVA KING-MOBILE
- 901 MILFORD CHURCH RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007540
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
!!MR. TOMBSTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007570
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5760
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
MELTING POT RESTAURANT THE
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 800 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7645
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
CAMPBELL HIGH SCHOOL
- 5265 WARD ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1944
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4837
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
GOOD KITCHEN & MARKET
- 116 MARGARET AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1306
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003728
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
SUBWAY
- 2475 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2566
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004068
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – KENNESAW
- 3081 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-1161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004771
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
QUEEN TEA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005055
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 3425 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006634
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
EVERGREEN GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB – FOOD
- 4545 CHAMPIONS WALK DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-9544
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006872
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD
- 2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006928
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
EVERGREEN GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB TIKI BAR
- 4300 GOVERNORS TOWNE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-9570
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007005
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026
SUBWAY #4228
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE A-2 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4990
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001765
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
PITA KING
- 3061 JIM OWENS RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2507
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002538
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
BOWL THE
- 369 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6512
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001733
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #981
- 4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3708
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
NORTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3041 GRAY RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1489.
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL
- 2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1490C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
CITY CLUB MARIETTA
- 510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3667
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
SUBWAY #15670
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003577
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL
- 350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004731
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
FRIED RICE MASTER
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005505
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
BUFFALO LUKES
- 2768 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-3438
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005796
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
TACO BELL #41800
- 4720 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075-1661
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006310
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
WING MAN, THE
- 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006955
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
!!JIMMY JOHNS#3098
- 270 COBB PKWY S STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007583
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026
EUREST DINING SERVICES @ BANK OF AMERICA
- 210 TOWNPARK DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5514
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25623
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026
GLOVER PARK BREWERY
- 65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003588
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026
LINKED UP CHURCH
- 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005212
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026
COFFEE SNOBS
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 104 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006608
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026
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