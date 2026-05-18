Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 8 to May 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6875

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT-TOWN CENTER

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE D KENNESAW, GA 30144-6800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21433

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

VARSITY THE – TOWN CENTER

2790 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5354

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SMYRNA SCHOOL

2144 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000472

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004467

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW

3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004497

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004595

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

SHIBUYA RAMEN

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006249

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

MICAH-ANGELOS PIZZA

380 SESSIONS ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006364

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

GIANNI & MACS RISTORANTE PIAZZA NOSTRA

85 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006731

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

POWDER SPRINGS BISTRO

4456 MARIETTA ST STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007066

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

!!JIMMY JOHNS#1606

801 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7234

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007585

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381

741 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19875

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21401

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

NCG CINEMAS MARIETTA

1050 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000564

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

CALVARY CHILDREN’S HOME

1430 LOST MOUNTAIN RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1069

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4858

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002237

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

FLAVA KING

901 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

CASITA MEXICAN KITCHEN

682 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003263

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003863

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

DUNKIN’ PC #359775

1075 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3901

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004434

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

GOOD2GO KITCHEN

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004506

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004839

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – BASE

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005459

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

EINSTEIN’S BROS BAGELS

1155 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 204 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006232

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

SPARK BY HILTON ATLANTA- TOWN CENTER KENNESAW- FOOD

871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006359

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

1885 GRILL KENNESAW

2840 S MAIN ST KENNESAW, GA 30144-2749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006495

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

WNB FACTORY

611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006508

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

FISH FILLET DELIGHT & WINGS

3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007317

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER

1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007389

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

!!FLAVA KING-BASE

901 MILFORD CHURCH RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007539

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

!!FLAVA KING-MOBILE

901 MILFORD CHURCH RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007540

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

!!MR. TOMBSTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007570

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5760

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002425

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

MELTING POT RESTAURANT THE

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 800 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7645

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

CAMPBELL HIGH SCHOOL

5265 WARD ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1944

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4837

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

GOOD KITCHEN & MARKET

116 MARGARET AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1306

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003728

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

SUBWAY

2475 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2566

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004068

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – KENNESAW

3081 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-1161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004771

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

QUEEN TEA

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005055

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

3425 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006634

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

EVERGREEN GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB – FOOD

4545 CHAMPIONS WALK DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-9544

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006872

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD

2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006928

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

EVERGREEN GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB TIKI BAR

4300 GOVERNORS TOWNE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-9570

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2026

SUBWAY #4228

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE A-2 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4990

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001765

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

PITA KING

3061 JIM OWENS RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2507

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002538

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

BOWL THE

369 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6512

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001733

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #981

4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3708

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

NORTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3041 GRAY RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1489.

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL

2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1490C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

CITY CLUB MARIETTA

510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3667

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

SUBWAY #15670

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003577

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL

350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004731

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

FRIED RICE MASTER

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005505

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

BUFFALO LUKES

2768 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-3438

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005796

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

TACO BELL #41800

4720 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075-1661

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006310

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

WING MAN, THE

803 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006955

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

!!JIMMY JOHNS#3098

270 COBB PKWY S STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007583

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2026

EUREST DINING SERVICES @ BANK OF AMERICA

210 TOWNPARK DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5514

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25623

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026

GLOVER PARK BREWERY

65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003588

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026

LINKED UP CHURCH

4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005212

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2026

COFFEE SNOBS