Performers: Auditions are open for the Cobb County MLK Jr. Day celebration

Cobb County, on it’s Facebook page, issued a call for performers to take part in the January 17 county MLK Jr. Day celebrations.

For more details read the announcement, reprinted below:

Be a part of the MLK celebration this year in Cobb. “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr” this January is Cobb County’s annual observance of MLK, Jr Day and is typically one of the highlights of the year.

This audition is an open call for musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, spoken word performers, and more.

This is an opportunity to showcase your individual talents and honor Dr. King on Jan. 17, 10 a.m. – noon at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater.

The theme for 2022 is “What is your dream.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, and because we are entering the holiday season, we are offering VIRTUAL auditions this year.

You are encouraged to upload your audition recording by Dec. 31 to this link: https://bit.ly/CobbMLKday2022.

You’ll be asked to put in your information on the MLK2022_ Auditions form.

For more information call 770-425-5757.