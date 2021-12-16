Cobb weather December 16

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly cloudy in Cobb County today, with a high temperature of near 61 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.