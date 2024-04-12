Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, April 12, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, April 12, 2024, with a high near 66 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a wind advisory in effect for portions of north Georgia through this evening for breezy, sustained winds of 20-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7388 in 188745 in 1900
Min TemperatureM5268 in 194832 in 1940
Avg TemperatureM62.276.5 in 194842.0 in 1900
PrecipitationM0.122.48 in 19530.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M523 in 19000 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M212 in 19480 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature71.571.680.9 in 197858.3 in 1899
Avg Min Temperature52.650.160.5 in 199939.8 in 1966
Avg Temperature62.060.870.5 in 199949.6 in 1881
Total Precipitation4.571.589.35 in 19360.00 in 1921
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)4767182 in 18812 in 1999
Total CDD (base 65)181670 in 19990 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.860.866.2 in 201252.2 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature43.441.246.8 in 202332.9 in 1977
Avg Temperature53.151.056.4 in 202342.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation22.8715.4032.81 in 19367.80 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)200824683785 in 19771656 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2835140 in 20120 in 1970

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-10
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles