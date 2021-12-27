Serious injury motorcycle crash in Acworth

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the City of Acworth Police Department in investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday evening just after 6 p.m. on Cherokee Street north of Lake Acworth Drive within the city limits of Acworth.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a black 2001 Harley-Davidson XL1200C was southbound on Cherokee Street in the right turn lane to westbound Lake Acworth Drive. A brown 2017 GMC Sierra was exiting the Racetrac gas station and entered the path of the Harley-Davidson. The operator of the motorcycle applied the brakes to avoid striking the GMC but the motorcycle overturned and the operator was ejected. 47-year-old John M. Lloyd of Acworth was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC, 56-year-old [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] of Roswell was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with DUI, Failure to Yield, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. This investigation remains active and anyone with information can call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”