Three upcoming Cobb Public Library events for chess enthusiasts

There are three events at Cobb County libraries that will be of interest to chess enthusiasts of a variety of skill levels.

West Cobb Regional Library

The first is tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the West Cobb Library, at 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152. The phone number at the library is (770) 528-4699

The announcement on the library website describes it as follows:

…want to play chess, but it seems too difficult or complex to learn?

…your family only has one person that plays?

…passionate about chess, but find it difficult to find a worthy opponent? Register now for weekly Chess Meetup Instruction on Wednesday evenings 6:00—7:30pm! Learn to play chess with mini games (5-min.) Play stress-free mini games that will introduce chess pieces two at a time and the basic rules of the game family style. Groups of 4 will receive 2 boards and sit at the same table, while individual players will be partnered at socially-distanced tables. Yvonne White, the owner of Chess Made Fun, an instructor of beginning and intermediate chess at KSU, will help you learn.



Patrons who do not need or want instruction will be free to play quietly at reserved tables.

Players who bring their own chess boards may choose any open table for open play.

Mike Darrish, a local chess enthusiast and tutor, will also attend the meetups to provide further instruction. Space is limited.

Registration is required.

Marjorie Strother

Suzanne Brizzi

suzanne.brizzi@cobbcounty.org

Teen Chess Club at the Switzer Library

The second event is the next meeting of the Teen Chess Club at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, on January 4, from 5 – 7 p.m.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Tue, 01/04/2022 – 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Tue, 01/18/2022 – 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Tue, 02/01/2022 – 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Tue, 02/15/2022 – 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Tue, 03/01/2022 – 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Calling all Teens! Let’s play chess! Have you ever wanted to learn how to play or just better your game? Come to the Switzer Library for a biweekly Teens Chess Club. we have Teen players that can teach you and play a game with you. Chess is a great way to improve logical thinking skills and math ability. Registration is required. Register below or call 7705282379 to register. Chess will not meet on these days –November 9th and November 23rd.

All Ages Chess Meetup at the Mountain View Regional Library

Finally there is the All Ages Chess Meetup at the Mountain View Regional Library at 3320 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066.

The announcement, along with a schedule, is reprinted below:

Tue, 01/04/2022 – 06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Tue, 02/01/2022 – 06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Tue, 03/01/2022 – 06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Tue, 04/05/2022 – 06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Tue, 05/03/2022 – 06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Test your chess skills against others at the Mountain View Regional Library! Don’t know how to play chess? No problem – play and learn from others of all ages in a relaxed atmosphere. A chess board is available for use or bring your own. This program will be held in person in the Mountain View Regional Library Meeting Room. Space is limited and registration is required. Click Here to Register For more information call Mountain View Regional Library at 770-509-2725 Event Contact Info Mountain View Regional Library 770-509-2725 Event Location(s) Mountain View Regional Library