Home Depot expands discount program for veterans, active military and their spouses

Cobb County-headquartered international home improvement retail giant The Home Depot announced in a press release that it will offer an everyday military discount benefit to include all U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses.

The company explained the discount as follows:

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit via The Home Depot app will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchases in stores and online. Registering through the customer app not only expands the discount to online purchases beyond the stores’ aisles, but also makes it faster and easier for customers to check out when utilizing the discount benefit.

“We’re proud to expand this Military Discount Benefit for families who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Ted Decker, president and COO of The Home Depot in the press release. “From our product discount to The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to veteran causes, our dedication to our servicemen and women has never been stronger.”

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

They decided to go into business together and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.