Cobb weather December 29

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service, the weather in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 29 should be mostly cloudy with likely showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. The high temperature should be around 72 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year’s Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.