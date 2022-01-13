Cobb County MLK Day celebration; county offices closed Monday

Cobb County government will be celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually this year, and the county issued the following announcement in their newsletter:
Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with us next week, Monday, Jan. 17. Cobb’s annual celebration honoring Dr. King is showcasing local talent with a focus on conveying his lifelong dedication to racial equality and justice for all Americans. We will reveal the 2022 Living the Dream Award honorees, community members who demonstrate leadership and commitment to making our county more diverse and inclusive.
Download the flyer here.
This year’s show will be live-streamed and you can watch it on CobbTV, the county’s Facebook page, and on YouTube.
MLK Day is also celebrated as a day of service. To find all kinds of volunteer opportunities, please visit Americorps or Hands-on Atlanta for volunteer opportunities.
Cobb County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the holiday.
Other closures for the MLK holiday
Other city offices are closed around the county.
Cobb’s largest city and county seat Marietta posted the following notice on their website:
City of Marietta Administrative Offices will be closed Monday, January 17th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Police, fire and other services essential for public safety and health will remain open.
Marietta Power and Water administrative offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday.
City’s sanitation schedule
- Garbage, brush/yard waste and recycling will change for the week
Contacts
- Life-threatening emergencies: 9-1-1
- Police non-emergencies: Marietta Police Department, 770-794-5300 Call +1 770-794-5300 via Google Voice
- Emergency involving Marietta Power or Water: 770-794-5160 Call +1 770-794-5160 via Google Voice
- Animal Control emergency calls: 9-1-1
Other city offices closed
Acworth’s city offices are closed, but the Board of Aldermen have a work session on their calendar for 6:30 p.m. on Monday January 17.
Smyrna city offices are also closed, but a City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County MLK Day celebration; county offices closed Monday"