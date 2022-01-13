Cobb County MLK Day celebration; county offices closed Monday

Cobb County government will be celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually this year, and the county issued the following announcement in their newsletter:

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with us next week, Monday, Jan. 17. Cobb’s annual celebration honoring Dr. King is showcasing local talent with a focus on conveying his lifelong dedication to racial equality and justice for all Americans. We will reveal the 2022 Living the Dream Award honorees, community members who demonstrate leadership and commitment to making our county more diverse and inclusive.

Download the flyer here.

This year’s show will be live-streamed and you can watch it on CobbTV, the county’s Facebook page, and on YouTube.

MLK Day is also celebrated as a day of service. To find all kinds of volunteer opportunities, please visit Americorps or Hands-on Atlanta for volunteer opportunities.

Cobb County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the holiday.