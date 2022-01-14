Possible wintry weather approaching Cobb for the weekend

We might have a wintry mix of snow and ice for the weekend, but overnight Thursday it will just be cloudy and cold.

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be sunny during the day on Friday with a high near 51 degrees in Cobb County.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night Rain showers before 5 am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Rain and snow showers before 8 am, then freezing rain between 8 am and 1 pm, then snow showers after 1 pm. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.