Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 68 degrees.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Juneteenth

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 94. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 19, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 88 99 in 1933 72 in 1972 Min Temperature M 69 76 in 1952 55 in 1965 Avg Temperature M 78.6 87.0 in 1933 66.5 in 1965 Precipitation M 0.15 2.33 in 2021 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 14 22 in 1933 2 in 1965 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 88.9 86.3 93.2 in 1943 75.6 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 70.2 67.7 71.4 in 2010 60.5 in 1955 Avg Temperature 79.5 77.0 81.9 in 1943 68.4 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.75 2.71 8.79 in 2013 T in 1984 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 265 228 325 in 1943 89 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.0 68.9 72.5 in 2017 62.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 51.8 49.1 53.2 in 1880 42.4 in 1940 Avg Temperature 61.4 59.0 62.8 in 2017 52.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.73 23.90 40.53 in 1929 11.89 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 671 526 691 in 2019 198 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”