Unofficial Cobb runoff results: Jaha Howard, Shawn Harris advance to November

Cobb voters faced two important elections in yesterday’s primary runoff. The results are unofficial until certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 2

In the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, District 2 race, former Cobb school board member and pediatric dentist Jaha Howard defeated opponent Taniesha Whorton 73.06 to 26.94 percent (1738 votes to 641).

Howard won the most number of votes in the May 21 Democratic primary but fell short of 50 percent in the crowded field of five candidates.

The seat became open when Commissioner Jerica Richardson decided not to seek reelection in order to run for the U.S. 6th Congressional District seat. She was defeated by Rep. Lucy McBath.

Howard will face Republican Pamela Reardon in November. Reardon ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

14th Congressional District

Democrat Shawn Harris will face Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the November general election.

Harris is a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In the May 21 primary, his opponent, Clarence Blalock, had a slight lead, but Harris defeated Blalock by a substantial 69 to 31 percent in the runoff election.

Harris’s November opponent, Greene, is a fixture on the fringe right in Congress but has been popular in her district despite her behavior and beliefs. In the 2022 election, she defeated Democrat Marcus Flowers with 66 percent of the vote.

In the past, she has publically called for the execution of political opponents and of FBI agents.

She often advanced QAnon conspiracy theories, and her theatrical and combative behavior drew the ire of other Republicans in Congress, such as when she attempted to remove Rep. Mike Johnson from his position as Speaker of the House.

The general election will take place Tuesday, November 5, 2024.