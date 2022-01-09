Cobb County’s MLK celebration will be virtual due to COVID surge

In another event that moved to virtual because of the rapid rise of COVID-19 in Cobb County, the county’s government has decided to make the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a virtual event this year.

The county posted the following on its website:

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, the upcoming annual celebration to honor the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be a virtual event. The show will be live streamed beginning 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 17. This annual celebration is hosted by Cobb County Government and the Cobb branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The event will include entertainment from members of the community and focus on conveying Dr. King’s lifelong dedication to racial equality and justice for all Americans. The 2022 Living the Dream Award honorees will be revealed, which honors community members who demonstrate leadership and commitment to making our county more diverse and inclusive. Watch the celebration on CobbTV or Cobb County Government’s YouTube channel.