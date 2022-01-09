Cobb weather January 10: Sunny, near 47 degrees

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Monday should be sunny with a high near 47 here in Cobb County

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday overnight through Monday morning Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 33. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

SundayA 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.