Cobb to distribute 1,000 COVID test kits on January 23

Cobb County is going to begin distributing the test kits approved at the January 11 meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. The event is at Jim Miller Park.

The county posted the following announcement on their website describing the planned distribution:

WHAT: Distribution of COVID-19 Self-Test Kits – LIMITED SUPPLY

WHEN: Sunday, January 23 at 2 pm

WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008 (entrance to event off Al Bishop Road)



Cobb County to host the first COVID test kit distribution Sunday

A limited supply of kits to be distributed, other events to follow

January 20, 2022 – Cobb County officials will distribute the first one thousand COVID test kits Sunday, January 23 at an event starting at 2 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park. The county received this limited supply after placing an order earlier this year. A larger batch of kits is expected to arrive in the coming days after it was delayed by a recent surge in demand for testing.



“Scheduling this event was a challenge since we had uncertain delivery times for the kits and then we had to reserve county resources to respond to bad weather,” said Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom. “We even paused a few more days to assess the weather this weekend, but believe conditions Sunday will be perfect to host the event.”



Volunteers will hand out the kits at the Jim R. Miller Park pavilion with an entrance off Al Bishop Drive. We will give out one kit per person with a maximum of four per vehicle. With such a limited supply, the distribution is not expected to take long.

Cobb officials are working with Cobb and Douglas Public Health to distribute the larger batch of kits later this month at various events and through partnerships with nonprofit groups. The intent is to target residents that may not be able to go to testing sites or order kits online from the federal government. Details on subsequent events will be announced at a later date.