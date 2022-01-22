Lockheed Martin to host 4th quarter and full-year earnings webcast

Lockheed Martin, an aerospace corporate giant and a major employer in Cobb County, announced the date of the earnings call where they will speak on both the 4th quarter and the full-year results.

The company distributed the following in a press release:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; John Mollard, acting chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be published prior to the market opening on Jan. 25. The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

In response to a request by the Courier for a previous article, the spokesperson for the Marietta operations of the company wrote:

The C-130 remains the largest program at the Marietta site. We are currently building the C-130J Super Hercules and I’ve attached our updated Fast Facts for insights on that program. We’ve produced every production model C-130 at the Marietta site, which means Hercs have been rolling out of Marietta for almost 66 years. It’s staple here in Cobb County! You can learn more about the C-130J in our brochure located here.

We also provide support (i.e., sustainment) for the C-5 Galaxy, which wrapped up a major modification providing 52 C-5s with new engines and avionics, in 2018. We celebrated the C-5’s 50th anniversary in 2018 and expect to see that aircraft in service – thanks to its upgrades and unique hauling capabilities – until 2045. See press release for more information. We also support the P-3 Orion through Marietta-based teams. Additionally, we manufacture F-35 center wings here in Marietta.