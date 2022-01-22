Cobb weather January 23

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have a sunny day in Cobb County on Sunday January 23. The high should be around 48 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Saturday to Sunday morning Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.