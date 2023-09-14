Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday in Cobb County and region

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Thursday, Sep 14, 2023 due to expected scattered thunderstorms.
What is in the statement?
The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Scattered thunderstorms are expected today. The greatest storm
coverage should occur in central Georgia and over the mountains
of northern Georgia. An isolated storm with strong or severe
downburst winds may occur. The peak period for storm activity
should be between 3 PM and 9 PM.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will occur in the region
Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A couple of strong or severe storms
can`t be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not
anticipated at this time.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.
What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?
The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:
A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.
“Scattered” has the following definition:
When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).
In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”