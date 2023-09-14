Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, September 14, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb weather September 14: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling September 14, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, September 14, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected today. The greatest storm coverage should occur in central Georgia and over the mountains of northern Georgia. An isolated storm with strong or severe downburst winds may also occur.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-08-01967384.53.30
2023-08-02917482.51.40
2023-08-03927382.51.40.23
2023-08-049173820.9T
2023-08-0596748540
2023-08-06967183.52.51.07
2023-08-079371821.10.26
2023-08-08887280-0.9T
2023-08-09896979-1.80.03
2023-08-10876978-2.80.16
2023-08-119072810.30.65
2023-08-12947383.52.90.82
2023-08-139472832.40
2023-08-149676865.50.01
2023-08-15907381.51.10.63
2023-08-16866776.5-3.80
2023-08-17876877.5-2.70
2023-08-18906979.5-0.70
2023-08-19897481.51.40
2023-08-2092728220
2023-08-21967585.55.70
2023-08-229676866.30
2023-08-239381877.40
2023-08-249676866.50
2023-08-259880899.60
2023-08-269977888.80
2023-08-279777877.9T
2023-08-2893738340.84
2023-08-29907381.52.70.08
2023-08-30857178-0.70.46
2023-08-31886878-0.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 14, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8596 in 199162 in 1959
Min TemperatureM6775 in 199148 in 1902
Avg TemperatureM75.585.5 in 199159.5 in 1902
PrecipitationM0.131.70 in 19000.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M05 in 19850 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M121 in 19910 in 1985
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature88.585.996.1 in 192574.8 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature70.168.274.7 in 192559.6 in 1968
Avg Temperature79.377.085.4 in 192567.4 in 1967
Total Precipitation0.191.787.37 in 18880.00 in 1897
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)0013 in 19020 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)18817289 in 192544 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.875.778.3 in 201269.9 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.356.559.3 in 202350.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.566.168.6 in 201261.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation32.4736.5655.58 in 192021.81 in 1931
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)0013 in 19020 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)19721822221 in 20191090 in 1967

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

Republicans’ Anti-ESG Attack May Be Silencing Insurers, But It Isn’t Changing Their Pro-Climate Business Decisions

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles