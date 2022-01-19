Cobb weather January 20: rainy and cool

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be rainy in Cobb County on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to around 40.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning Showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Low around 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Temperature falling to around 40 by 5 p.m. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.