Weekend lane closures I-20 in Cobb

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that I-20 in Cobb County will have further overnight lane closures each night this weekend, from Friday night, January 21, through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The good news is that the restriping project is expected to be completed this month.

The entire scope of the project falls between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County and Windsor Street in Fulton County, which includes the entire portion of I-20 that falls within Cobb County.

The press release from the GDOT gives the following further information about the schedule of lane closures:

This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting crews will implement “rolling” lane closures in two right lanes on I-20 eastbound between Thornton Road and Windsor Street each weekend night beginning Friday, January 21 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move within the project area placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement.





Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.