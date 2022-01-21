Cobb weather January 21: Cloudy

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have cloudy skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 37 degrees today, and the temperature falling to 27 overnight.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 44.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.