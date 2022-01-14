COVID report: Thursday January 13

There was another drop in the 14-day case rate for new cases of COVID in Cobb County on the report for January 13. The 14-day rate per 100,000 of the population was 2,006.23, still far above the 100 cases per 100,000 that represent high community transmission.

There were three new deaths in the county and seven confirmed-case hospitalizations.

The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, and from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker.

Cobb County numbers

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 15,861

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 2,006.

Number of Cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 115,166

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 14,413

CDC County View data tracker

The CDC gets its numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but uses 7-day blocks instead of the 14-day blocks the GDPH uses for reports:

7-day metrics

Cases 8,608 Case Rate per 100k 1,132.42 % Positivity 33.94% Deaths 18 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 45.7% New Hospital Admissions 454

7-day percentage change

Cases -26.4% % Positivity -3.55% Deaths 125% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 12.38%

Statewide numbers

New cases on the January 13 Daily Status Report

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 19,053 6,758 52 285

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link