Money Smart lunch and learn at the West Cobb Senior Center

The West Cobb Senior Center will host a Money Smart lunch and learn 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

The center is located at 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

The Cobb government Facebook page gives the following information on the event:

Plan ahead for your financial well-being plus learn to identify and prevent financial exploitation including identity theft, scams, and homeowner mortgage schemes. Lunch sponsored by Cadence Marietta Senior Living. This event is a fundraiser for West Cobb Senior Center. $5.00 fee; Registration required 770-528-8200.

Here is a link to the announcement on the Cobb County government Facebook page.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

The website for Cobb Senior Services describes the agency as follows:

Recognized as one of the leading county-based senior agencies in Georgia, Cobb Senior Services provides an array of services including the operation of seven senior centers which include two neighborhood centers and five multipurpose centers. Cobb Senior Services’ Information and Referral desk serves as a senior resource center for other metro Atlanta social service agencies. For information about these agencies call (770) 528-5364.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.