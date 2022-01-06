Rep. David Scott issues statement on anniversary of the January 6 insurrection

U.S. Representative David Scott, who represents Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, including South Cobb, issued a statement on the one-year anniversary of the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 general election in which President Joseph Biden was elected.

He distributed the following press release:

WASHINGTON –Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, today issued the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The violent and deadly insurrection targeting our nation’s Capitol was one of the most profound tragedies in our nation’s history,” said Congressman David Scott. “However, because of the heroism of our Capitol Police and other first responders, we showed the world that we will never be diverted from our solemn duty to the U.S. Constitution and the American people.”

Background

On January 6 of this year, an angry mob, incited by the false claims by former President Donald Trump that the election had been “stolen,” breached Capitol security, violently attacked police officers and news crews, and vandalized offices and equipment.

Several people died either at or shortly after the event (the exact number is in dispute), and about 140 police officers were injured in the attacks.

Many of the rioters or insurgents were arrested, and trials and arrests are continuing, with around 700 arrested and over 50 sentenced so far.

The U.S. House of Representatives formed a committee to investigate the attempted insurgency.