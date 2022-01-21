Town Center at Cobb’s Frozen 5k postponed until February 19

Town Center at Cobb‘s Frozen 5k has been postponed until February 19.

We’ve reprinted the original press release below, with the date changed to reflect the new date:

Town Center at Cobb is kicking off 2022 with the Frozen 5K and Snowflake 1K. The races, both available virtual and in-person, will begin at 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 19 and will be followed with an award ceremony with accolades for the best overall male and female; master overall male and female; and top three males/females in five age group categories, from 14 and under to 70 and older. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character for a chance to win amazing prizes!There is a strict 400-person limit for the in-person 5K. All finishers in both the 5K and 1K will receive a shirt and medal, and virtual participants will be able to submit their race times from January 16 and January 23. Instructions on submitting virtual run times can be found here. WHAT: Town Center at Cobb Frozen 5K and Snowflake 1KWHEN: Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 WHERE: Town Center at Cobb

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144 HOW: Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/TCCFrozen5K to register or for more information.For more information, please visit towncenteratcobb.com. Connect with Town Center at Cobb on Facebook and Instagram.

About Town Center at Cobb

Town Center originated as the result of the completion of I-75 in 1977 and part of I-575 later, which brought both residential and commercial development to the northwest part of Cobb County.

It was built on the site of the old Roberts Farm. Wayne Shackleford, the project manager for the construction of the mall later headed the Georgia Department of Transportation in the 1990s.

The mall opened in 1986 and was the second enclosed mall built outside the I-285 perimeter at the time of its opening.

