COVID cases increasing among Cobb 5 to 17- year olds in January 21 school-aged surveillance report

The case rate for COVID-19 among public-school-aged residents of Cobb County in the 5-17 age bracket is high and increasing. The rate for preschoolers and undergraduate college-aged residents decreased but are still in the high range.

The latest COVID School-Aged Surveillance Report released today shows 14-day cases rates of 1646 per 100,000 of the population in the 0- 4-year old preschool age range, 1575 per 100,000 for kindergarten to 12th grade age range, and 2782 per 100,000 among those in the 18 to 22-year-old range.

This is consistent with the statewide trends, where public school-aged residents are showing an increase, while the other categories are still high but showing a decrease.

Graphs for statewide trends (visit the School Aged Surveillance Report for interactive versions of these charts plus more charts)

Statewide there was a slight increase in hospitalizations for 5-17-year-olds, decreases in other tracked ages, and one death of a 5-17-year-old resident over the past week.

From GDPH School Aged Surveillance Report

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

