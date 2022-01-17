Which parts of Cobb are the most resilient in case of a disaster?

Yesterday we asked the question: How prepared are Cobb County residents in the face of disaster? The U.S. Census Bureau has created a means of evaluating how prepared communities within Cobb County are to recover from catastrophic events.

In yesterday’s exploration of this tool, we focused on the census tracts in the county where the residents were most at risk for having a rough time recovering in case of a disaster.

Today we’ll examine those parts of the county that are most resilient in case of a disaster, and are best able to recover.

To figure out the ability of a community to recover the census bureau has created the Community Resilience Estimates.

Disasters can be anything from storms and floods to pandemics.

The Census Bureau introduction describes community resilience as follows:

Community resilience is the capacity of individuals and households to absorb, endure, and recover from the health, social, and economic impacts of a disaster such as a hurricane or pandemic. When disasters occur, recovery depends on the community’s ability to withstand the effects of the event. In order to facilitate disaster preparedness, the Census Bureau has developed new small area estimates, identifying communities where resources and information may effectively mitigate the impact of disasters.

The bureau also provides an interactive tool that you can use to determine how many risk factors the community you live in has on average, and you can look at the data down to the census tract level.

How does the Census Bureau determine ability to recover?

The way the ranking in the capacity to recover from a disaster is determined is by counting the number of risk factors from a list for individuals and households, and sorting them into those with no risk factors, those with 1 or 2 risk factors, and those with three or more risk factors.

Then the census bureau determines how many people or households are in each of those three categories for each census tract.

If that seems too confusing, just think of it as how many people in each census tract are prepared to deal with a disaster.

The risk factors, determined by data from the 2019 American Community Survey, include:

Income to Poverty Ratio

Single or Zero Caregiver Household

Crowding

Communication Barrier

Households without Full-time, Year-round Employment

Disability

No Health Insurance

Age 65+

No Vehicle Access

No Broadband Internet Access

In other words, if you are a person below the poverty level, with a disability, and no car, your ability to recover from something like a flooded house or COVID-19 would be less than someone who has none of the risk factors on that list.

How does Cobb County fare overall in capacity to recover?

How does Cobb County fare overall? 43.4 percent of Cobb’s population have no risk factors that hinder disaster recovery, 40.8 percent have 1 or 2 risk factors, and 15.9 percent have 3 or more risk factors that would make weathering and recovering a disaster more difficult.

Yesterday we focused on those census tracts that had three or more risk factors, making them the least able to recover.

Today we’ll examine the parts of the county with the most capacity to recover.

This screenshot of the map of Cobb County from the interactive tool displays so the darkest areas are the areas at the highest risk.

Not surprisingly, the areas with the best capacity for recovery are the northwest and northeast portions of Cobb County, plus Vinings. In other words, the more affluent parts of the county.

Census tracts with less than 10 percent of residents with 3 or more risk factors

TRACT percentage with 3 or more risk factors Community 30340 5.75 East Cobb 30222 6.08 North Cobb between Bells Ferry/Wade Green 30339 6.8 North of Vinings by river 30320 7.59 East Cobb 30327 7.85 East Cobb 30219 8.07 Northwest Cobb 30326 8.12 East Cobb 31205 8.3 Between Vinings and Oakdale 30214 8.36 Northwest Cobb 30336 8.55 East Cobb 30322 8.68 East Cobb 30233 8.89 West Cobb 30337 8.97 East Cobb 30344 9.01 Powers Ferry area 30238 9.17 West Cobb 30314 9.19 East Cobb 30341 9.2 East Cobb 30324 9.21 East Cobb 30234 9.31 West Cobb 30101 9.37 Northwest Cobb 30318 9.54 East Cobb

Complete list of tracts sorted from lowest risk to highest

TRACT percentage with 3 or more risk factors 30340 5.75 30222 6.08 30339 6.8 30320 7.59 30327 7.85 30219 8.07 30326 8.12 31205 8.3 30214 8.36 30336 8.55 30322 8.68 30233 8.89 30337 8.97 30344 9.01 30238 9.17 30314 9.19 30341 9.2 30324 9.21 30234 9.31 30101 9.37 30318 9.54 31313 10.12 31208 10.18 30226 10.26 30333 10.33 30342 10.33 31117 10.62 30209 10.65 31211 10.74 31112 10.81 30107 10.97 30319 11.11 30343 11.11 30232 11.36 30335 11.39 30215 11.46 30224 11.46 30345 11.74 30228 12 30235 12 30236 12.04 30310 12.14 31209 12.17 30332 12.2 30220 12.31 30218 12.33 31505 12.47 30330 12.53 30331 12.62 31207 12.74 31405 12.86 31408 12.9 31508 13.26 31409 13.35 30901 13.41 30411 13.45 31005 13.54 30407 13.76 30311 13.78 30408 13.92 30328 13.97 30506 14.06 31113 14.39 30239 14.6 30334 14.68 31312 14.84 31307 15.08 31114 15.17 31110 15.32 30329 15.35 30230 15.39 31404 15.4 30601 15.5 30231 15.61 30106 15.71 30507 15.85 31212 15.95 30227 16.16 31309 16.2 30409 16.63 31506 16.65 30104 16.74 31108 17.12 31310 17.37 30229 17.56 31306 17.56 30223 17.59 31115 17.66 31118 17.79 30504 17.83 31004 18.22 31311 18.36 31509 18.88 30410 19.29 31106 19.64 31116 19.88 30103 19.97 31507 20.26 30502 20.91 30602 21.04 30413 21.96 30905 22.02 31406 22.08 31503 22.19 31111 22.74 30505 22.85 30405 24.54 30313 24.78 30412 25.14 31206 25.5 31101 26.04 30414 27.54 30700 29.01 30312 31.02 31002 32.78 30904 33.24 30902 35.7 30800 36.29 31001 36.47 31308 37.58

