Cobb DOT reports that as of this morning, all Cobb Roads are clear and passable

Cobb County government reported in a tweet that Cobb County roads are clear and passable, according to the Cobb Department of Transportation, but that their crews remain ready to respond.

TRAFFIC UPDATE

Cobb DOT reports all county roads are clear and passable this morning. Crews will remain ready to respond to report of icy roadways should they pop up. pic.twitter.com/t9zJkAluK8 — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) January 17, 2022

The worst of the storm is past us

Cobb County fared well in winter storm Izzy. While the beginning of the storm brought downed tree and power outages, the roads were cleared and power restored quickly within the county.

Cobb is still under the following wind advisory, but additional snow is not expected, and the snowfall in Cobb was not heavy to begin with.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts 30 to 35 mph expected. Possible higher winds in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice or snow accumulations on tree limbs and branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

In addition the National Weather Service issued an outlook that a cold front is coming on Thursday, and there is a chance of wintry precipitation on Thursday and Friday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.