Austell Dental Excellence Opened a New Office Near Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Austell Dental Excellence sent us the following press release announcing the opening of an office near Wellstar Cobb Hospital:

AUSTELL, GA—Dr. Terry Hopper and the team at Austell Dental Excellence are happy to announce that their practice recently moved to a new location near Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

The new state-of-the-art location will allow the practice to expand their offerings, including more convenient appointments as they look to hire additional dentists.

Dr. Terry Hopper has been practicing in the Austell area for 25 years, and is part of a tradition of high quality dental care. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and is a strong proponent of continuing education, both for himself and for his team. The new office is part of their collective dedication to providing their patients with the latest techniques and advances in dentistry to ensure the most complete care.

The team at Austell Dental Excellence does not want anything to stand between their patients and quality preventive dental care. As part of that goal, they will continue to offer early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, so their patients don’t have to miss work or school to keep their smiles happy and healthy.

To find out more about Austell Dental Excellence, please visit their website at www.AustellDentalExcellence.com.