Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns March 5

The City of Kennesaw sent the following press release announcing the date of this year’s popular Touch-a-Truck event:

Kennesaw, GA (February 8, 2022) — Touch-A-Truck, the exciting and educational annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will return to Adams Park on Saturday, March 5, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Admission is free.

Children can get up-close and personal with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this awesome exhibition of transportation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Department of Parks & Recreation is still seeking unique vehicles for display! Interested parties are encouraged to call (770) 422-9714 or complete the interest form at https://forms.gle/QTrNc4RdqMpCujHR7.

This year’s Touch-A-Truck event is presented by Superior Plumbing.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the Volunteer Opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.

For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.