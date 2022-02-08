Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns March 5

The City of Kennesaw sent the following press release announcing the date of this year’s popular Touch-a-Truck event:
Kennesaw, GA (February 8, 2022) — Touch-A-Truck, the exciting and educational annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will return to Adams Park on Saturday, March 5, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Admission is free.
Children can get up-close and personal with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this awesome exhibition of transportation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Department of Parks & Recreation is still seeking unique vehicles for display! Interested parties are encouraged to call (770) 422-9714 or complete the interest form at https://forms.gle/QTrNc4RdqMpCujHR7.
This year’s Touch-A-Truck event is presented by Superior Plumbing.
To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the Volunteer Opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.
For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns March 5"