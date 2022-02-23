Cobb DA announces conviction of man on child molestation charges

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady announced in the following public information release that a man was convicted in Cobb Superior Court of two cases of child molestation:

February 23, 2022 — Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announces the conviction of Brian Young. On February 18, 2022, a Cobb County jury found Young guilty of two counts of Child Molestation.

The case arose from allegations of sexual abuse by Young of his former girlfriend’s daughters from the time period of September 2011 to March 2015. During this time period, Young lived with his former girlfriend and her children in an apartment in Cobb County. In 2018, the then 13-year-old female victim disclosed at summer camp that Young had been sexually abusing her since she was 8 years old. During several law enforcement forensic interviews with the victim and the subsequent investigation into the allegations, it was revealed the victim’s older sister then 15 years old had also been sexually abused by Young. The older sister was 9 years old when Young started abusing her. During the trial, there was testimony of Young’s ongoing sexual abuse of the victims even when they moved to Paulding County. Both victims testified during the trial. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts of the indictment. After the verdict, Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Young to serve 38 years in custody.

The District Attorney trial team included Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, Assistant District Attorney Sharletta Mahone, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines, and Investigator Carol Burkes.

Advertisement

Assistant District Attorney Bailey stated, “Young took his sickness and infected everyone around him. I commend the bravery of these two young survivors for sharing their truth. Thanks to the jury Young will now be held accountable for the egregious acts he committed.”