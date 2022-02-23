Man convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping in Cobb County

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady announced in the following public information release that a man was convicted in Cobb Superior Court of rape, aggravated sodomy and kidnapping:

February 23, 2022 — Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announces that a Cobb County jury found Patrick Anderson II (26) guilty of Rape, Aggravated Sodomy, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.

The charges stemmed from incidents that took place on September 15, 2020. At approximately 5:40 a.m. that day, Anderson knocked on a female resident’s apartment door off Lake View Lane. The female resident did not know him, but he asked to use her phone to call roadside assistance. After Anderson completed the call, he tried to force his way into the female’s residence. The resident was able to push her door closed and lock Anderson out. The resident called 911 at 5:50 a.m. to report a kidnapping when she looked out her window and observed Anderson entering the back seat of her neighbor’s car.

The female victim (22) exited her apartment at approximately 5:45 a.m. She entered her parked vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat. Before she could lock the door, Anderson opened the victim’s back passenger door and entered her vehicle. Anderson brandished a knife and told the victim to drive. He ultimately told her to park in front of a neighboring apartment building. Anderson climbed into the front seat and ordered the victim to remove her clothing. He sexually assaulted her in her vehicle. At the time of the incident, the victim was wearing an Apple watch. She waited for an opportunity to call 911 from her wrist without Anderson seeing. The victim described the dispatcher’s voice as “loud enough for Anderson to hear it and freak out.” Anderson threw her watch on the ground and began looking around, asking what the call was about. The victim assured him that the watch had answered an incoming call. Moments later, another vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, which prompted Anderson to search for his knife. Anderson was unable to locate the knife and exited the vehicle with the victims’ keys, wallet and Apple watch. After Anderson left, the victim called 911 to report the rape, which matched the neighbor’s earlier call and description of him.

Advertisement

The trial team included Assistant District Attorney Sarah Hilleren, Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko, Investigator Carol Burkes, and Victim Advocate Kya Davidson. The sentencing for Anderson is set for March 3, 2022, with Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt presiding.