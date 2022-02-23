Cobb weather February 24: Partly sunny, high near 75

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Thursday February 24 will be partly sunny in Cobb County, with a high near 75.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

