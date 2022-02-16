Cobb weather February 16: partly sunny, high near 64

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see partly sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high near 64 degrees on Wednesday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Low around 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Washington’s Birthday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.