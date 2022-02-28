Cobb weather March 1

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high near 63 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.