Mask mandate in Cobb Government buildings lifted

Cobb County government sent the following announcement in its email newsletter:

The mask mandate in Cobb County buildings has been lifted as of today following the updated guidelines from the CDC. The Emergency Declaration is still in effect and is expected to be terminated this week based on the continuing trend of lower transmission rates in the county. As of Friday of last week, transmission rates were still in the high range and trending downward. You can view the most up-to-date data on the Cobb and Douglas Public Health website.

The county website gave the following further details:

Masks are no longer required while visiting Cobb County government buildings. This includes libraries, senior centers, and indoor parks facilities.

It does NOT affect the court system, which is operating under a judicial order.

County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris removed the requirement following the new CDC guidance issued Friday.