Fatal accident on I-285 between South Cobb and Atlanta roads,possibly hit-and-run

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic accident that took place on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 9:49 p.m. on I-285 Northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road.

The public information release described the accident as follows.

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:49 p.m. on I-285 Northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road. Preliminary information indicates that a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling north on I-285 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. Shortly afterwards, a purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear of the Mercedes. After both cars stopped in the left northbound lane, the driver of the Mercedes got out of her car and attempted to cross to the right shoulder. She was struck by multiple vehicles.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 20-year-old woman from Austell, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 36-year-old woman from Atlanta, did not require medical attention at the scene.

Investigators believe the death of the driver of the Mercedes might have been a hit-and-run.

The public information release reports this as follows:

Although several involved vehicles stopped and remained at the scene, investigators believe that the first vehicle that struck Ms. Fluellen left the scene before officers arrived. No description of this vehicle is available at this time. Investigators request anyone with information about the crash to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. The investigation is ongoing.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”