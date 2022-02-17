GDOT to conduct a webinar on how disadvantaged business enterprises can qualify for state road projects

There was a Wizard of Id comic strip decades ago that depicted the king standing on a balcony shouting to the assembled crowd, “Remember the Golden Rule!”

One of the peasants in the crowd asked the person standing next to him, “What’s that?”

The second peasant answered, “Whoever has the gold, makes the rules.”

The awarding of state contracts often seems like that, with old, established white-run firms dominating the most lucrative contracts, including for road engineering and construction.

The State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) of the Georgia Department of Transportation was set up to make some steps toward alleviating that long-standing inequity.

SSFP will conduct a webinar geared to providing DBEs (Disadvantaged Business Enterprises) with the preparation needed to get at least a portion of upcoming projects of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The details are provided in the press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA –The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities surrounding Dougherty, Muscogee, Upson, and Washington Counties.



Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn how to connect with primes on projects, the SVDBE project goals, the subcontractor work scopes needed, and the eligibility requirements for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Georgia DOT personnel from GDOT Districts two, three and four.



This is a great opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to gain insight into the Agency’s procedures and goals and to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the State. They will learn about available free supportive services and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT personnel and Supportive Service staff.



WHAT: SSFP – DBE, Small Business & Veteran-owned Small Business Project Information Outreach

WHEN: Wed., February 23, 2022- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Virtual/Online Event – Register Here!

COST: FREE for DBEs, Small Businesses and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

CONTACT: Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com, 678-420-5500



The State Supported Funding Program conducts events and workshops across Georgia. To find an upcoming event near you see our event calendar at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/SSFP. For information about the Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program, visit www.gdotstateprojects.com.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.