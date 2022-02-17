Lane closures on Terrell Mill Road at I-75 in Cobb and City of Marietta for bridge repair

The roads in Cobb County that are subject to weekend lane closures just keep proliferating.

This time it’s Terrell Mill Road at I-75 for bridge rehab work.

Not that we should complain, since bridges need to be kept in repair on our heavily-used roadways to avoid disaster.

The Georgia Department of Transportation describes the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation work crews will install lane closures on Terrell Mill Road at I-75 in the city of Marietta and Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on six bridge and overpass locations on I-75, I-85, I-675 and SR 400 in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Weather and on-site conditions permitting one alternating right or left lane will be closed on the Terrell Mill Road overpass eastbound and westbound at I-75 beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 until 5 a.m. the following mornings. These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This $1.6 million project is scheduled for completion in April 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

