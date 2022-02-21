Home Depot earnings call tomorrow: February 22

The retail home improvement giant The Home Depot, headquartered in the Cumberland area of Cobb County, will hold its earnings call tomorrow, February 22 2022.

The earnings call will include financial reports from both the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and for fiscal year 2021.

The company announced the following details, including how to access the webcast of the event, in a press release earlier this month, reprinted below:

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 22, at 9 a.m. ET. The Company will also provide initial guidance for Fiscal 2022 as well as a brief update on strategic initiatives. The Company expects the conference call to end no later than 10:30 a.m. ET. Advertisement A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on February 22.

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

They decided to go into business together and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.