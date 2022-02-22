Cobb weather February 22: partly sunny skies, highs in mid-70s

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have partly sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high in the mid-70s.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Thursday Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Monday Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.