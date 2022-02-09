Applications open to participate in Marietta July 4th parade

The City of Marietta announced on its website that applications are now open for this year’s Let Freedom Ring July 4th Parade.
The announcement with the link to apply is reprinted below:
MARIETTA – Marietta Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce the application for the 2022 Let Freedom Ring July 4th Parade, on Monday, July 4th, is now open. School bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, local Boys and Girl Scout clubs, area businesses and others can sign up online to be a part of this year’s parade.
Parade applicants should apply online. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 27th at 5 pm. To register for the parade:
https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/fourth_of_july_parade
More info:
Marietta Parks and Recreation, 770-794-5601
http://www.mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration
*The City of Marietta reserves the ability to cancel any events at any time due to an Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp due to COVID-19 or any other outside factors.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
